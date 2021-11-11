Steven Gerrard has given Liverpool the perfect opportunity to make a critical choice for Jurgen Klopp.

When the fixture list is released at the start of the season, Aston Villa’s visit to Anfield isn’t usually one of the first games that Liverpool supporters circle.

But, in the aftermath of the next stage in what Reds fans hope is a journey towards Steven Gerrard’s return to his spiritual home, the upcoming December 11 meeting has taken on added significance.

Following the sacking of Dean Smith, Gerrard was revealed as the next Villa head coach on Thursday morning. He will return to the away dugout next month.

The lure of returning to the Premier League was too strong for the 41-year-old after three-and-a-half years at Rangers.

Liverpool will be keeping a careful eye on the situation, and not just because of the next match at Anfield.

If this week’s announcement that Michael Edwards will be succeeded as the club’s sporting director by his deputy Julian Ward at the conclusion of the season shows anything, it’s that Fenway Sports Group values forward planning and a clear path.

And, if his management career continues to progress, Gerrard will be one of the candidates to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield when the German decides to retire.

Villa are not a soft team. They’ve agreed to a three-and-a-half-year contract with Gerrard, which will keep him at the club until at least 2025. Klopp’s contract with Liverpool expires in 2024, at least for the time being.

However, if Gerrard was sheltered from scrutiny in England by playing north of the border, he will now be subjected to the same ruthless examination that he has faced throughout his playing career.

There’s little doubt he was a success at Rangers, ending Celtic’s nine-year reign as champions by going undefeated throughout the league season in 2020/21 and, probably more importantly, maintaining the club’s competitiveness in Europe by twice reaching the Europa League final rounds.

There will also be encouragement in Gerrard’s straightforward thinking during his still-emerging coaching career.

He interviewed for the management role at MK Dons shortly before retiring from the LA Galaxy in November 2016, but eventually concluded he was not ready for the job.

