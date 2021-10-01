Steven Gerrard gives a message to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard has challenged Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to break one of his Liverpool goalscoring records.

Gerrard is the Reds’ top scorer in the Champions League with 30 goals, but he is being pursued by the prolific combination.

Mane and Salah both scored in Tuesday’s comprehensive 5-1 win over Porto, and they are both expected to keep adding to their individual tally totals throughout the current European campaign.

Salah is one goal away from matching Gerrard’s 30-goal tally, while Mane sits in third place with 20 goals.

Losing a club record to another player might be disheartening for some, but the Rangers manager is hopeful that the Liverpool two will continue to hit the target.

In response to Liverpool’s Instagram post on the club’s top scorers in the competition, Gerrard said, “Smash it lads,” referring to Salah and Mane.

In the early stages of this season, Salah has been particularly lethal in the last third.

The Egyptian forward has eight goals in eight appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side and will be hoping to keep scoring for the Reds.

Mane, meanwhile, is showing indications of regaining his form from previous seasons after an off-year in the 2020/21 season.