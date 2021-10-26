Steven Gerrard fights back emotions as he pays respect to Walter Smith, the legendary Everton manager.

Following the tragic departure of former Everton manager Walter Smith, Steven Gerrard fought back tears as he paid a touching homage to him.

Rangers confirmed their former manager’s death at the age of 73 on Tuesday morning.

Smith was Everton’s manager from 1998 to 2002, having joined the club after a trophy-laden time at Ibrox.

Smith has previously managed the Scotland national team and worked as an assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, in addition to two spells at Rangers.

Walter Smith was more than an Everton manager; he was beautiful, dignified, and a legend.

Walter Smith, a former Everton striker, has left an emotional note.

Rangers won their first Scottish Premiership title since Smith’s final season in command in 2011 in the year of his death.

And Gerrard, who has sought advice from Smith throughout his stint as manager, said Smith has helped him become “a better guy.”

“It’s still very raw, obviously.” For everyone at the club, today is a very sad day “He told the Rangers’ own television station.

“Walter was a fantastic leader and a fantastic manager here at Rangers.” He embodied all this organization stands for. His DNA can be found all throughout the club, which is really disappointing.

“From the beginning, he’s been there for me. In my office, I’ve had numerous lunches, dinners, coffees, chats, and quiet times with him.

“For a lot of people, he will be a huge loss.” He is decorated throughout the club and will be for the rest of his life because he has dedicated so many years to the football club.

“He cared about the club, and he was sincere and honest. He has helped me grow as a person.” The Liverpool legend expressed his sorrow to Smith’s family in an Instagram post earlier in the day.

He expressed himself as follows: “Thank you for all of your knowledge, encouragement, and friendship. To everyone at Rangers, you meant the world.

“You are going to be dearly missed. At this time, my thoughts are with Ethel and the Smith family.

“Walter, may you rest in peace.”