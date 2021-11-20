Steven Gerrard believed Roy Hodgson would recruit Lionel Messi next, but Liverpool’s nightmare began with the first interview.

In the summer of 2010, Liverpool appeared to have pulled off a big transfer coup.

As new manager Roy Hodgson sought to make his mark on the Reds’ squad, he stunned some fans by agreeing to sign Joe Cole on a free transfer from Chelsea.

The English midfielder joined to Anfield after a successful spell at Chelsea, where he won seven major championships during his tenure there.

“I think this sends a signal to Liverpool supporters that the club means business,” club icon Ian Rush said after learning of Cole’s arrival in Merseyside – and he wasn’t the only one who was excited.

In an interview with Match of the Day magazine, Steven Gerrard handed Cole the greatest accolade, comparing him to none other than Lionel Messi.

“[Lionel] Messi can do some incredible things, but Joe can do everything he can do, if not better,” Gerrard remarked.

“In training, he used to amaze us by performing footy moves with a golf ball that most players couldn’t even accomplish with a football.”

“This season, I really like Joe for the [player of the year]title,” he continued.

Cole’s prediction of being named Player of the Season by Gerrard did not pan out, as the ex-Chelsea star gave an early indication of the disappointment that was to come in his Premier League debut.

The three-time English top-flight winner saw his afternoon at Anfield come to an end on the stroke of half-time against this weekend’s opponents, Arsenal.

Cole, frustrated by Arsene Wenger’s side for much of the first 45 minutes, let his emotions get the best of him with a late lunging challenge on defender Laurent Koscielny.

A three-match suspension followed for the now 40-year-old, who was in and out of the team owing to injury concerns throughout his debut season.

On January 5, 2011, he did play in a 3-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers, which was Hodgson's final game in charge of the club before being sacked.

As a result, the appointment of Kenny Dalglish on an interim basis did little to boost Cole’s chances of playing first-team football. “The summary has come to an end.”