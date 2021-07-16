Steven Gerrard and other celebrities frequent the new Merseyside sushi restaurant Tibu.

In Formby, a new restaurant and martini bar has opened, and celebrities like Steven Gerrard are raving about it.

On Chapel Lane, Tibu Bar and Eatery serves “internationally inspired” cuisine.

Tibu Pinedo, who previously worked at The Vincent in Liverpool and The Warehouse in Southport, is the new venture’s manager.

“I’ve now decided to create my own restaurant and cocktail bar in the heart of Formby Village, and I’m looking forward to meeting some of you soon,” Tibu said.

“My attitude is to always try our hardest to source local goods and hire local personnel; our head chef, Nick, is a Formby native!

“We make all of our cuisine from scratch. Our cuisine is worldwide, with sushi and a vegetarian/vegan option.

“I’d want to express my gratitude to McComb Property Company, our landlords, for completing our construction work, AKM Design for our beautiful interiors, and Andrew Dunne of Creative Design & Build, our main contractor.

“I am looking forward to seeing everyone.”

Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool great, appears to be a fan of Tibu, since he has a number of images from the restaurant on his Instagram page.

Alex Cannon, a former model turned entrepreneur who has been on Big Brother, has also published posts from the new firm on social media.

Tibu has only been open for a few weeks, but it has already received a lot of positive feedback.

“Love this place,” one diner wrote. ‘Perfect for Instagram,’ haha”

“Just had a beautiful lunch here, really nice ambience, really flavorsome cuisine, and great bar area,” someone else commented.

“Service and atmosphere are really fantastic, the food is great and takes a lot of beating, and it’s even a pleasure to use the restrooms,” remarked a third. This appears to be the start of Formby’s comeback.”