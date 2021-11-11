Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool icon, has already accomplished something no previous Aston Villa manager has.

Steven Gerrard, the legendary Liverpool footballer, has been appointed as the new manager of Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Following the resignation of Dean Smith earlier this week, Birmingham moved rapidly to find a replacement, and Gerrard agreed to leave his position as manager of Glasgow Rangers, where he led the team to their first league title in ten years last season.

Gerrard has agreed to a three-and-a-half-year contract with Villa Park, and all eyes will be on his new team’s journey to Anfield in exactly one month, given the long-held belief that he would yet manage the club with which he won every major honour but the Premier League during his playing days.

With his all-action playing style and ability to inspire, Gerrard rose to captain both club and country after first training with the Reds juniors at the Vernon Sangster sports centre in Anfield as an 8-year-old in 1988. Huyton-born and raised Gerrard won trophies and admirers across the football world with his all-action playing style and ability to inspire.

Gerrard’s love and passion for his boyhood club shone through every time he put on the red shirt, but it also shone through a little over a decade ago when, after being out injured since March, he watched the final game of Liverpool’s 2010/11 season from the away end alongside the travelling Kopites.

The Reds were defeated 1-0 by Aston Villa in Stewart Downing’s final game for Villa before his £20 million move to Anfield that summer, confirming that the revival following Kenny Dalglish’s return to the manager’s chair to replace Roy Hodgson would not result in European qualification.

But Gerrard’s appearance in the away end that day signaled a new era of optimism and belief at the club, following one of the most harrowing seasons in club history, which saw the Reds on the verge of bankruptcy the previous October, when the disastrous ownership of Tom Hicks and George Gillett was finally brought to an end by the arrival of FSG (then known as New England Sports Ventures).

After spending the afternoon with the traveling support. “The summary has come to an end.”