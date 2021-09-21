Steven Bertolino is Brian Laundrie’s lawyer.

Steven Bertolino is the attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie, a 23-year-old person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito. After leaving on a cross-country journey with her lover Laundrie, the 22-year-old vlogger went missing.

Bertolino’s client arrived home alone from the trip in early September and was last seen on September 14.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and police conducted a search warrant at Laundrie’s home in North Port, where the couple shared a home, on Monday, September 20.

The hunt was launched after the FBI discovered what they believe to be Petito’s body on the borders of a Wyoming national park on Sunday, just over a week after her family reported her missing.

Steven Bertolino: Who Is He?

Bertolino has been practicing law on Long Island, New York, since 1994, where Laundrie and Petito met as children. According to the website for his law practice in East Islip, New York, he received his Juris Doctor degree from Hofstra University on Long Island.

According to the website, Bertolino has handled a wide range of matters involving many areas of law, including real estate law, company law, civil and commercial litigation, personal injury law, and criminal cases.

Following his client’s involvement in the Gabby Petito case, the New York lawyer has gained notoriety.

Since his return to Florida alone, Laundrie has refused to cooperate or speak with investigators, according to North Port Police.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison made a direct plea to the lawyer in a tweet on September 15, asking for assistance in contacting Laundrie.

“Mr. Steven Bertolino, esq. of the @NorthPortPolice is seeking your assistance in locating Gabby Petito. Please contact us to set up a meeting with Brian Laundrie. One person returned after a journey where two persons had gone! Garrison tweeted, “#wheresgabby #FindGabby #fbitampa #gabbypetito.”

Statement by Bertolino on Brian Laundrie

Bertolino said Laundrie would not speak to police since “intimate partners are generally the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this,” according to a statement released last week.

The threat that any statement made "will be used against you" is real, according to Bertolino.