Steven Avery, the subject of the film “Making a Murderer,” filed a petition for review, which was denied by a Wisconsin court.

According to the Associated Press, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a petition by Making a Murderer subject Steven Avery to have his conviction for killing Theresa Halbach in 2005 overturned.

Avery requested that the court look at three issues: failure to disclose evidence, bone fragment destruction, and ineffective assistance of counsel. Without comment, the judge refused Avery’s plea for review.

Avery, 59, is receiving a life sentence for the murder of Halbach, 25, on their property after she visited the Avery family salvage yard on Halloween to photograph a vehicle that Avery planned to sell.

When Avery was released from prison in 2003 after nearly two decades in prison for being wrongly convicted of rape, he made headlines. According to an AP Q&A, Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were accused with killing Halbach just two years later.

The case was the subject of the popular Netflix documentary series Making a Murderer, which raised issues about Avery and Dassey’s convictions.

According to the documentary’s Q&A, the key found in Avery’s bedroom and blood found in the victim’s vehicle strongly showed that Manitowoc County sheriff’s deputies manufactured evidence against Avery and Dassey. “They did not plant evidence,” Sheriff Robert Hermann stated. According to the Q&A, authorities who worked on the case believed the series was skewed and omitted key information that led to Avery and Dassey being found guilty in Halbach’s death.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

People who worked on the cases accused the filmmakers of omitting critical pieces of evidence and portraying the events in a skewed light. The docuseries’ creators questioned the convictions, but the filmmakers defended their work and backed calls for Avery and Dassey’s release.

Dassey admitted to detectives at the age of 16 that he assisted his uncle in the rape and murder of Halbach. In 2016, a judge overturned the confession, concluding that it had been coerced by detectives using fraudulent tactics. A federal appeals court later overturned the decision, and the United States Supreme Court declined to consider his case.

For years, Avery has tried unsuccessfully to get his conviction reversed.

“Since the Wisconsin Supreme Court, we haven’t been startled.” This is a condensed version of the information.