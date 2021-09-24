Steve Thompson, the England Rugby World Cup winner, has donated his brain to dementia research.

Steve Thompson, the England Rugby World Cup winner, has become the first athlete to donate his brain to the Concussion Legacy Project.

Last year, the 43-year-old was diagnosed with early onset dementia and has no recollection of participating in England’s 2003 World Cup final victory against Australia.

“I’m pledging my brain so that the children of the people I love don’t have to go through what I’ve gone through,” Thompson added.

“It is up to my generation to donate our brains so that researchers may come up with better therapies and ways to make the game safer.”

The Concussion Legacy Foundation and the Jeff Astle Foundation are supporting the Concussion Legacy Project, which looks into the effects of brain trauma.

Dawn Astle, who established the Foundation in her father’s name, praised the project as a step forward in completely comprehending the impact of dementia on athletics.

“The most precious gift for future generations of footballers is brain donation,” Astle remarked.

“It may take many years for this jigsaw to be completed, but it is the only way we will be able to see the actual image and so establish a better future for others if we add each piece one at a time.

“The Jeff Astle Foundation invites sportsmen and veterans’ families to donate their loved one’s brain to the Concussion Legacy Project.”

Former Premier League players Craig Hignett, Gavin McCann, and Danny Graham have all confirmed their participation in a “no headers” charity match in Spennymoor on Sunday.

In the first half, the Head for Change charity and the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust will allow only penalty box headers, and after the break, all heading will be prohibited.

Judith Gates, a co-founder of Head for Change, whose husband Bill Gates played for Middlesbrough and Spennymoor and has been diagnosed with a neurological disease, said she hoped the match would raise awareness.

“It’s important to note that neither of the charities is attempting to ban heading from the game; rather, what we’ve learned from conversations in the press, at training grounds, and in pubs is what the game will look like if heading is reduced,” she says. “The summary has come to an end.”