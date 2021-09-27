Steve Rotheram promises that the region’s public transportation will be “better than London.”

Steve Rotherham has vowed to build a public transportation system “better than London’s” and has challenged Tory officials to stop him.

The mayor of Liverpool City Region, speaking at a Labour Party conference event, said his plan would bring the region’s trains, buses, and ferries under one brand, with a single ticketing system, well planned and coordinated timetables, and lower fares.

Mayor Rotherham told Labour delegates that he had informed Tory Transport Secretary Grant Shapps of the plan, but that he would not wait for approval.

“There’s an ancient cliché that a Scouser can learn to read between the lines before reading words,” he explained.

“And I reviewed my devolution agreement, and it tells me what I can do, but it doesn’t tell me what I can’t do anywhere.

“So that’s what I’m doing, and I’m waiting for someone to intervene. Don’t ask for permission; just do it.”

“The public transportation system that we will construct in the future will be as good as anything you’ll find anyplace in Europe, and hopefully, better than what they have in London,” he continued.

“We should have had the opportunity to talk about this on the platform,” Mayor Rotherham added, echoing Manchester metro mayor Andy Burnham’s criticism of Labour bosses for not providing a speaking time on the main stage at conference to a Northern Labour mayor.

“This isn’t just Labour in power; this is socialism in action, demonstrating that even with the restricted powers granted to us by Tory regimes, we can achieve great things.”

Speaking at an event on “leveling up the North,” Mayor Rotherham also asked the Labour leadership to “start talking about council housing building.”

“The moment is perfect to do something about that,” he remarked.

Sir Keir Starmer committed to develop a “new generation of council and social houses” during his leadership campaign, but he did not commit to the party’s 2019 manifesto pledge to build 100,000 council homes per year.