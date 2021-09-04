Steve Irwin, the ‘Crocodile Hunter,’ is remembered by his family 15 years after his death.

On the 15th anniversary of his death, legendary TV personality and wildlife expert Steve Irwin, widely known as the “Crocodile Hunter,” was recalled with heartfelt tributes on Saturday.

With his ambitious conservation work, strong Australian accent, and frequently dangerous wildlife treks, the charming 44-year-old attracted the attention of millions.

He died in 2006 after a stingray pierced his heart while recording a documentary on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. In a 2014 interview, his cameraman, Justin Lyons, the only witness to the stingray attack, remarked that while it was “scary,” it wasn’t surprising that Irwin was murdered by something “crazy.”

“It was shocking,” says the narrator. It was always going to be strange with Steve…it was always going to be a crazy, silly accident. According to Fox 13, Lyons stated, “And it turns out that’s precisely what it was.”

Irwin is survived by his wife Terri and two children, Bindi and Robert, who have carried on his conservation work after his death. Bindi Irwin shared a photo of her own child on social media on Saturday, stating that she’d been watching a projection at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve to see her “Grandpa Crocodile.”

“When she sees him on the TV, she lights up. I sincerely want that Dad could hug my lovely daughter. It has been 15 years since his death. Bindi Irwin remarked, “I hang on to the concept that he’s now her guardian angel, watching over the most treasured part of my life, Grace Warrior.”

Bindi Irwin earlier stated in March that the child’s middle name, Warrior, is a tribute to Steve and his “history as the most outstanding Wildlife Warrior.”

width=“50px” height=“50px” viewbox=“0” svg width=“50px” height=“50px” viewbox=“0” This is a condensed version of the information.