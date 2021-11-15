Steve Burns, host of ‘Blue’s Clues,’ excites fans by joining TikTok: ‘I’M LOST IN MY MIND.’

Steve Burns, the host of Blue’s Clues, has joined TikTok, much to the delight of hundreds of thousands of fans.

On Sunday, he used the handle @hioutthereitsmesteve to publish his first video to the social networking platform. The video has now received over 650,000 likes and 3 million views.

Burns introduces himself in the 14-second video before adding, “I have no idea how to use TikTok at all.”

“I’m not really sure what it is,” he continued. “Thank you if you could tell me in the comments or whatever.” In 1996, Nick Jr. broadcasted the debut episode of Blue’s Clues. The show was based on an animated film.