Steve Bruce, the manager of Newcastle United, delivers an update on Everton target Sean Longstaff.

Everton target Sean Longstaff’s future at Newcastle could be determined by those in charge at St James’ Park, according to Newcastle manager Steve Bruce.

The Toffees are still interested in signing the midfielder, and a January transfer might be on the cards.

The 23-year-current old’s contract expires at the end of the season, allowing him to begin talks with teams in the new year and walk away for free in the summer.

Bruce also stated on Friday that he is not in charge of negotiating a new contract.

When asked about Longstaff’s future, the Magpies’ manager told Chronicle Live: “There’s nothing I can do about somebody who is linked.”

“At the moment, Sean is performing quite well. I’ve been quite happy with him.

“As far as I’m aware, the contract terms are for other people to figure out,” says the author. I’m not one of them.

“However, he is playing exceptionally well, which is crucial for Sean.”

Everton’s summer interest in Longstaff has not waned, according to The Washington Newsday on Thursday.

With his current contract coming to an end, the Toffees believe he will be available for a bargain in the next transfer window.

Longstaff’s Premier League debut was given by Blues coach Rafa Benitez during his time with the Magpies, and the two might work together again.

Tom Davies was mentioned in a prospective swap trade, but the Everton midfielder, who is under contract until 2023, was not keen on leaving Goodison Park, despite the fact that the club believes he is worth more than Longstaff.

Benitez confirmed on Friday, ahead of Norwich’s visit, that he had spoken to Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and that money will be available in January.

“I think so,” the Spaniard said when asked if finances will be available after a frugal summer in which four of the club’s additions arrived for free.

“I had that conversation with Mr Moshiri yesterday. They want to invest the money and strengthen the team, so it’s just to make sure we do things correctly.”