Steve Bannon’s criminal referral will be decided by a committee on January 6th after he refused to testify.

After Steve Bannon refused to testify on Thursday, the House committee investigating the pro-Trump attack on the US Capitol will meet early next week to discuss pushing forward with a criminal referral against him.

On Wednesday, Bannon’s lawyer wrote to the committee, stating that his client will not speak at the request of former President Donald Trump. Trump’s contested claim of “executive privilege,” which he is claiming to shield himself and other associates from the inquiry, was highlighted in the letter.

“The Select Committee will not accept defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move through with steps to report Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt,” said Mississippi Democrat Representative Bennie Thompson in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “I’ve informed the Select Committee that we’ll gather for a business meeting on Tuesday evening to decide on whether to adopt a contempt report.” Bannon, who previously worked for Trump as a White House adviser and as the CEO of his 2016 presidential campaign, was scheduled to testify on Thursday but did not show up after his counsel sent the committee a letter stating that he would not comply with the subpoena.

“Witnesses who try to stonewall the Select Committee will not succeed,” Thompson added. “All witnesses must offer any information they have in order for the Committee to get to the facts.” This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.