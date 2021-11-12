Steve Bannon is a conservative commentator. In a January 6 investigation, he was charged with contempt of Congress.

Steve Bannon has been charged with violating a subpoena issued by a House subcommittee investigating the January 6 disturbance at the US Capitol.

Bannon was charged with one count of contempt for refusing to attend for a deposition and a second count of contempt for refusing to give documents to the select committee, according to the Department of Justice.

For each count of contempt of Congress, Bannon could face a sentence of 30 days to one year in prison, as well as a fine of $100 to $1,000.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that “since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together, we will show the American people by word and deed that the Department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law.” “Today’s charges demonstrate the Department’s unwavering dedication to these values.” Former Trump aide Steve Bannon has refused to cooperate with congressional investigators. Even though he was not working for the federal government at the time of the Capitol riot, the former White House employee has claimed executive privilege protects him from having to turn over records.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr., and ex-Pentagon Chief of Staff Kash Patel were among the first wave of former Trump officials summoned to testify by the committee on January 6.

Last month, the whole House of Representatives voted to hold Bannon in contempt, with nine Republicans voting with Democrats. The matter was then referred to the Department of Justice.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.