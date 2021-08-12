Steve Bannon criticizes Mike Lindell’s Symposium for failing to prove voter fraud.

Steve Bannon, a right-wing media figure, blasted MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium for failing to produce evidence that truly verifies Lindell’s long-touted accusations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Bannon, who was the White House Chief Strategist under former President Donald Trump, has been airing War Room, his show on the right-wing media network Real America’s Voice, from the conference.

In his Wednesday broadcast, Bannon said of the symposium’s re-playing of a 15-minute clip that had already been played earlier in the event, “I think this is a mistake.” “I’m going to be very honest. I believe there is a great deal of labor to get through the day… It’s now time to get down to business.”

“You’ve laid out a pretty persuasive theory of the case,” Bannon added, “but you’ve got to bring the receipts in bringing that case out.” The expression “bring the receipts” means “present the proof” in slang.

Lindell claims that his conference in Sioux Falls, South Dakota would show that China engineered voting machine fraud to steal Trump’s 2020 election. According to Lindell, this alleged proof will persuade the Supreme Court to vote unanimously to restore Trump to power by autumn.

According to Lindell, the “cyber guys”—technical experts who are Certified Information Systems Security Professionals—will ostensibly display “packet captures” proving that votes were flipped from Trump to the election winner, now-President Joe Biden.

Computer data files called “packet captures” are taken from a precise point of network activity. These packets can then be studied afterwards to better understand network behavior. The “cyber people,” according to Lindell, will utilize the packet captures to illustrate how many votes were flipped in various sections of the country.

“It’ll be a global event,” Lindell said in late June. “Millions of people will see it. And then those Supreme Court judges will look at it and decide 9-0 that our country has been attacked. The election will be over in a few days. Donald Trump will almost certainly be in office by the fall.”

Lindell’s theory about Trump’s restoration by the Supreme Court is based on neither legal nor historical precedent.

Dominion Voting Systems sued Lindell because he claimed that voting devices were used to manipulate the election. This is a condensed version of the information.