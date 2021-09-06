Stereophonics have announced a new tour that will stop in Liverpool, Cardiff, London, and other cities.

Stereophonics have confirmed a number of UK tour dates for 2022, including stops in Liverpool, London, and Birmingham.

The band has announced 11 UK tour dates for next year, with stops at major arenas all throughout the country.

The revelation comes on the heels of Stereophonics announcing their second album, which will be released in March 2022.

The whole album listing and artwork for the upcoming album ‘Oochya!’ have been unveiled.

The next album will be released on Stylus Records and will be the band’s first since the release of ‘Kind’ in 2019.

The revelation of Stereophonics’ new album was announced simultaneously with the release of the album’s first song, ‘Hanging On Your Hinges,’ which includes a music video.

“Hanging On Your Hinges” was influenced by my love of early ZZ Top and darker stuff like Masters of Reality (and maybe some Iggy Pop too), and definitely nods back to ‘Bartender & The Thief,’ according to lead singer Kelly Jones.

“It’s the song on the record that says ‘Oochya!’ more than any other, so we wanted the fans to hear it first. We chose to come back with a boom this time, giving the listeners something to break loose to after doing some incredibly sad and deep songs on the prior album (‘Kind’).

“The album title (‘Oochya!’) was always a word in the studio that meant “let’s have it,” a burst of energy and optimism, and that’s what we intended to convey with ‘…Hinges.’”

The record will be released on March 4, 2022, and will be followed by a massive UK tour that will begin on March 18 in Manchester.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Stereophonics will perform in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

The full Stereophonics UK tour schedule for 2022 can be seen here. Manchester AO Arena – Friday, March 18 Aberdeen P&J Live – Sunday, March 20 Glasgow The SSE Hydro – Monday, March 21 Leeds First Direct Arena – Wednesday, March 23 Newcastle Utilita Arena – Thursday, March 24 Brighton Centre – Saturday, March 26 Bournemouth IC – Sunday, March 27 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena – Tuesday, March 29