Stepmum considers the name of her grandson to be “ridiculous” and “pretentious.”

After refusing to pronounce her infant grandson’s name because she believes it is “pretentious,” a stepmother is experiencing “stress.”

The mother sought help on Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable [AIBU] thread, revealing that her stepson and his girlfriend had selected a name for their baby that she and her husband couldn’t “bring themselves to pronounce in a sentence.”

She sought advice on “how to move forward” after her stepson and his girlfriend both noted that she and her husband refuse to say their baby’s name.

“My step son and gf [girlfriend]have lately called their child a really dreadful pompous name,” the woman said in her post, which was captioned “Ridiculous name for baby.”

“I understand that it is their decision, but neither my husband nor I can bring ourselves to state it in a phrase. We always refer to him as “the baby” or “the small one.” We’ve been polite, saying things like ‘well, that’s odd,’ but they’ve noticed we don’t use his name in conversation, and it’s starting to get tense.

“Do you have any suggestions about how to proceed?”

Mumsnet users responded to her post with hundreds of comments. In the comments section, they expressed their opinions.

“Just do it since that’s his name…,” one person said. It would be terrible not to make use of it. They must adore it, or else they would not have picked it. What does it mean to have a pretentious name? “Are you like Tarquin?”

“Stop making this about you and call the baby its name?” remarked another.

“Oh goodness, it isn’t ideal!” said a third. Although, as you point out, it is their baby and their decision. Could you come up with a palatable moniker for them? Otherwise, I’d try to say the term when I’m with SS [stepson]and GF [girlfriend], and then avoid it when I’m with your other half!!”

“Surely it can’t be that bad?” asked another.

“Sorry – with these threads, you have to say the name!” said a fifth. Roolz”.

“Get over yourselves,” remarked another user.

“It’s not just about what we think,” the original poster commented to some of the comments, “it’s more about the abuse the poor child will receive.”

