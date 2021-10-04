Stepmother allegedly beats 7-year-old and brands her with a spatula; child speaks out in viral video.

In India, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly abused by her stepmother and branded with a spatula.

According to reports, a video clip published on social media shows the youngster discussing the trauma she endured at the hands of her stepmother. According to Times Now, the child, who lives in Khambhaliya town in Gujarat’s state, exhibited the damage marks she received from her stepmother’s thrashing in the video.

Her stepmother allegedly branded her with a spatula, according to the girl. The youngster stated that her stepmother tried to strangle her on one occasion because she had eaten sweets without her consent.

“We’re seeking the family members to file a police report. Some family members are opposed to the FIR being filed. According to the Times of India, Devbhumi Dwarka senior police officer Sunil Joshi said, “Members of the child welfare committee are also looking into the case.”

The stepmother’s identity has not been revealed by authorities. It’s also unclear whether any other family members stayed with the victim or if anybody else knew about the torture. The victim’s condition was not made public as of Monday morning.

VTV Gujarati, a local news channel, uploaded a video with screenshots of the film in which the girl displayed her injury scars.

A lady and her boyfriend are accused of torturing her 12-year-old son by branding him with a hot iron pipe last month. After the little child questioned their involvement, the couple attacked him. The pair, who lived in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, was eventually detained and charged by authorities.

In July, a 5-month-old baby died after her mother allegedly used a hot iron to brand the youngster to heal her ailment. Rajasthan was the location of the occurrence. The infant had been sick for a month and was unable to eat or drink milk adequately, according to local media. The victim’s parents thought their child was having gastrointestinal problems. They later tried to contact a local occultist for help, but he was out of town. Later, the mother used the hot iron to brand the baby in the hopes of curing the youngster.