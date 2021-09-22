Stephen Webb, star of Gogglebox, has sent fans into a frenzy with an emotional message.

After a summer hiatus, the beloved Channel 4 show returned to our screens on Friday with the 18th series.

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig, two of the show’s most popular hosts, invited us back into their house and delivered informed comments on the week’s best television.

Stephen has provided an emotional update with his 164k Instagram followers ahead of the season’s next episode airing this Friday.

Stephen captioned a snapshot of himself and his husband smiling, “Be happy.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to laud the beautiful photo of the’soulmates,’ who have both debuted new styles ahead of the new season.

“Blessed,” Samantha said. Not everyone meets their true love.”

“Beautiful photo of you both,” bee quinlivan said.

“Aah great photo guys,” Donna commented.

“You two are the cutest,” Kellie commented.

“Gorgeous pic of you both, nice to see a couple in love,” Louise said.

“What a wonderful photo of you both, so happy xx,” Joanne remarked.