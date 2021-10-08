Stephen Webb of Gogglebox’s ‘Strictly’ update has fans in a tizzy.

Stephen Webb, the star of Gogglebox, has sent his fans into a frenzy with his newest social media post.

The TV celebrity has welcomed viewers back into his home for the latest season of the famous Channel 4 show, where he and his husband Daniel Lustig discuss the week’s best television.

The 48-year-old wowed his 168k Instagram followers when he released a video from his Brighton salon introducing Marina.

Marina expressed herself like follows: “Hello, everyone who follows me on Instagram. Thank you so much for all of your calls to Stephen regarding me.” Instagram Fans were ecstatic when the pair declared that they were cheering for comedian Judi Love to win this season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Marina said herself as follows: “Judi is my favorite on Strictly. My night was made by her.” Stephen continued, ” “Judi, best of luck. Judi is the favorite to win.” Fans and followers of celebrities flocked to the comments section to appreciate the “sweet” video.

Ellie Warner, a fellow cast member of Stephen’s, responded, “Aww, hi Marina.”

“This is really cute,” Sandra added.

“Oh what a stunning lady!” wrote Tracey.

“Heart-melting, what a beautiful soul!” Hannah exclaimed.

Others in the comments section questioned whether Stephen would consider doing a guest appearance on the show.

Laura enquired: “Stephen, by the way…… Do you know how to dance? I’d love to see you on Strictly Come Dancing!”