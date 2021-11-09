Stephen Webb of Gogglebox posts a holiday shot, but fans have a’spot problem.’

The majority of the Gogglebox cast members have gone on to become celebrities in their own right, with many of them becoming household names.

With such a large fan base, several members of Gogglebox have their own social media profiles where they post updates about their lives.

Stephen Webb shared a behind-the-scenes look at his journey to London this week.

A Gogglebox favorite has been chastised for her behaviour of a co-star.

He appeared to be having a good time in the city, eating steaks and drinking cocktails with his friend Lorna.

One image, though, caught admirers off guard.

Stephen wrote about his night out at a restaurant and included a photo of his food in one of his posts.

While some admirers wished Stephen a happy break, others were surprised to see that he only had six chips on his plate.

“You need more chips!” wrote one.

Brandon penned: “6 chips, really? I’d be furious.” “Umm, you need more chips,” Kerrie remarked. “You definitely need more chips,” Kakedyak remarked on Instagram. “Looks beautiful, but 6 chips????” Debbie commented. “Not enough chips,” Linda wrote. Stephen has been a part of the show from the first season.

He went on the show with his then-boyfriend Chris, but the two later broke up.

After previously appearing alongside his mother Pat, he was joined by his husband Daniel in 2019.

Stephen and Daniel are both hairdressers and co-own a salon in Brighton.