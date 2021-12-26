Stephen Webb announces his return to Gogglebox in 2022, causing a shake-up on the show.

Stephen Webb, the star of Gogglebox, has announced that the show would return in 2022 earlier than expected.

Jenny and Lee announced the end of the latest series earlier this month.

“And that’s me and Jenny finished yippee have a wonderful Christmas and a fantastic New Year whatever you do much love to you all,” Lee said.

In the footage, Lee hints at a possible season 19 return date when he says he’ll see fans again in February.

Fans of Gogglebox won’t have to wait long, as a ‘Gogglebox Christmas Festive Special’ will premiere on January 2, 2022.

The cast of Gogglebox will watch Jamie: Together at Christmas, Love Actually, James Bond No Time to Die, and more films in this stand-alone episode.

“Gogglebox Festive,” Stephen wrote on Instagram when announcing the show.