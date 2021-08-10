Stephen Warnock responds to Roy Keane’s comments on Jordan Henderson ahead of Liverpool’s comeback.

Former Liverpool midfielder Stephen Warnock has responded to Roy Keane’s remarks on Jordan Henderson.

Henderson’s inclusion in England’s squad for the European Championships this summer was criticized by Keane.

Henderson had been out of action for more than three months due to injury and had just returned to Liverpool’s matchday squad as an unused replacement on the last day of the season.

Gareth Southgate’s decision to send Henderson to the competition was slammed by Keane, who used the chance to challenge Southgate’s choice.

“He’s an experienced player, but to go to a European Championship and not kick a ball for three-and-a-half months… he can’t be right,” Keane told ITV Sport before of England’s June friendly against Romania.

“I’ve heard a lot of folks say they want him to hang out around here? For what purpose? Is he a card trickster? Is he a sing-song kind of guy? Do you have evening quizzes? What exactly does he do?

“And if you’re Liverpool, you’d be as unhappy. You want to play, and clearly Jordan doesn’t want to be around if he’s some type of cheerleader.”

On Monday night, Henderson made his first Liverpool appearance in six months, coming off the bench in a 3-1 friendly win over Osasuna.

After the game, Warnock made a snide remark about Keane’s past remarks about the Liverpool captain on LFCTV.

“It appears to be card tricks. That was Roy Keane’s remark, wasn’t it? When asked about Henderson’s role with the Three Lions, Warnock told LFCTV, “He said why is he there unless he can do card tricks.”

“But with him, it’s not about that. He’s a natural leader who cares about the team’s success. He is aware of his responsibilities in that situation.

“I think he [Southgate] played him in the semi-final and final because of his ability to help people through games on the pitch.

“He has a lot of clout.”