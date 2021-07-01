Stephen Nolan, a TV and radio personality, will get a six-figure amount from a Twitter troll.

An anonymous Twitter troll who made a series of defamatory remarks about TV and radio personality Stephen Nolan has obtained a six-figure damages settlement and an apology.

Mr. Nolan, who hosts shows on BBC Radio Ulster and Radio 5 Live, was able to trace down the person behind the web effort.

The settlement, according to the presenter, would serve as a warning to all trolls.

Mr. Nolan’s lawyer also stated that he had promised not to expose the troll’s identify “pending the troll’s future behavior.”

This should serve as a warning to all trolls: you will be found.

The individual’s lawyer confirmed in a statement that the charges they made were “completely unfounded and without foundation.”

The person admitted to launching a campaign against Mr Nolan that “included the systematic distribution of false and defamatory charges.”

The person was behind the Twitter identities “Pastor Jimberoo” and “Pastor Jimberoo’s Ghost.”

An online petition against the presenter was also started by the individual.

“I wholeheartedly regret to Mr Nolan for any inconvenience caused and confirm that the aforesaid Twitter accounts have since been deleted,” the message added.

“This guy has now confessed responsibility for what has been a malevolent effort, designed to discredit me and obstruct my journalism,” Mr. Nolan said.

“I was lucky to have the personal resources to track down this individual and pursue him with Paul Tweed, an internationally famous libel lawyer.

“I am eternally thankful to the BBC, which will always assess me fairly based on its editorial standards, rather than the lies spread by this guy.

“Not everyone has this kind of support, but this should serve as a message to all trolls: you will be found.”

Mr Nolan’s libel lawyer, Paul Tweed, said the “troll” had been tracked down and that he had received personal notice of the legal proceedings.

“There was quick contrition and categorical professions of regret,” Mr Tweed said, adding that the man pleaded for anonymity owing to his claimed personal security concerns.

"Despite this attempt at annihilation.