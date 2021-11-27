Stephen Miller claims that Trump would have already developed a vaccine for the Omicron Variant.

Former White House senior advisor Stephen Miller falsely stated that if Republican former President Donald Trump were still in office, he would have created a vaccination for the new COVID-19 omicron strain.

“By the way, if President Trump were still in office, we’d already have changed immunizations to deal with the new variation,” Miller claimed Friday night on Fox News’ Hannity.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the variant. It was only on Friday that the WHO labeled it as a “variant of concern.”

After the first confirmed case in the United States on January 20, 2020, it took the Trump Administration 11 months to develop its first COVID-19 vaccine. Under Operation Warp Speed, Trump authorized the vaccine’s rapid development, although it wouldn’t be accessible until December 17, 2020.

During his Fox News appearance, Miller made a number of other dubious statements.

Trump “stressed medicines and cures,” according to Miller, which are “totally off the table presently” under Democratic President Joe Biden’s government. Miller didn’t specify which medical approaches he was talking about.

Miller went on to say later in the interview that the Biden administration should focus on combating COVID-19 with “serious medications like antibodies, as well as more common over-the-counter medications that may be shown in clinical studies to have a positive, provable, statistically significant effect.”

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have kept monoclonal antibody therapies for severe COVID-19 symptoms available.

Miller may be referring to Ivermectin when he says “popular over-the-counter drugs.”

People should avoid taking Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The medicine hasn’t been found to have a substantial effect in preventing COVID-19 or lowering symptoms in COVID-19 patients in clinical trials.

The drug’s manufacturer, Merck, has stated that there is “no relevant evidence for clinical activity or efficacy in individuals with COVID-19.”

Trump supported hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, as a possible treatment for COVID-19 during his presidency.

Medical investigations, on the other hand, have revealed that the medicine has no visible effect on the virus. According to the CDC, the medicine may exacerbate pre-existing diseases, putting COVID-19 patients at risk.

Dr. has ruled out hydroxychloroquine as a feasible coronavirus treatment. This is a condensed version of the information.