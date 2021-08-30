Stephen Lawrence has a complete cast in an ITV drama about him.

Stephen, an ITV drama set thirteen years after Stephen Lawrence was killed in a racially motivated attack, will premiere this week.

The three-part drama is a follow-up to the breakthrough ITV drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, which aired in 2006.

The drama depicts Stephen Lawrence’s parents, Doreen and Neville Lawrence, as they fight for justice.

Despite the fact that Doreen and Neville Lawrence knew who killed their son, the original inquiry failed to bring the culprits to justice.

Their unprecedented struggle for justice resulted in a public inquiry that declared the Metropolitan Police to be institutionally racist, resulting in significant reforms in the legislation and police tactics, as well as a shift in the public’s perception of racial inequity in the United Kingdom.

Despite the fact that the investigation had been ongoing for six years, no progress had been achieved in the case.

However, DCI Clive Driscoll, working closely with the Lawrences, assembles an investigation that leads to the convictions of two of the gang members responsible for Stephen’s death.

Sharlene Whyte, Steve Coogan, and Hugh Quarshie star in the drama, which includes an all-star ensemble.

The drama’s whole cast is listed below.

We Hunt Together’s Sharlene Whyte and Small Axe’s Sharlene Whyte

Hugh Quarshie, who played Neville in the original award-winning drama, reprises his role.

Steve Coogan is known for his dramatic roles in films such as Stan & Ollie and Philomena.

