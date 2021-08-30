Stephen: Here’s all you need to know about the time, channel, and cast.

Stephen is a new ITV drama that takes place 13 years after the killing of Stephen Lawrence and is a follow-up to the ITV drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Stephen depicts events from 2006, thirteen years after Stephen’s death in a racially motivated attack while waiting for a bus in Well Hall Road, Eltham, on April 22, 1993.

Doreen Lawrence is played by Sharlene Whyte, and Neville Lawrence is played by Hugh Quarshie.

Everything that happened in the Stephen Lawrence case in chronological order

DCI Clive Driscoll, played by Steve Coogan, oversaw the inquiry into the murder of the Lawrences’ beloved son, Stephen.

The drama depicts Doreen and Neville Lawrence’s ongoing fight for justice, as well as how detective, DCI Clive Driscoll, works closely with the Lawrences to put together an investigation that, more than 18 years after Stephen’s death, secures the convictions of two of the gang members who murdered him.

What time and channel does Stephen appear on?

Stephen will premiere on ITV1 at 9pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

All three episodes will be available on the ITV Hub and Britbox after the first.

The final two episodes will be broadcast on ITV every Monday at 9 p.m.

How many episodes are there, and what is the storyline of each one?

Stephen is divided into three episodes.

Stephen Lawrence, an 18-year-old black student, was murdered by a group of bigots on a London street on April 22, 1993.

The murder remains unsolved thirteen years later, in 2006, and Stephen’s parents, Doreen and Neville, continue to search for justice.

Meanwhile, DCI Clive Driscoll discovers Stephen’s cold case files and assumes responsibility for the investigation.

Clive appoints an independent team of forensic experts to conduct a fresh investigation of the evidence after being shocked by prior failures and omissions.

Following a forensic breakthrough, Clive contacts Doreen and Neville to tell them that he will find Stephen’s killers.

While they are pleased by Clive’s team’s progress, Doreen is apprehensive, having had bad encounters with the cops in the past.

After learning the details of the investigation, Clive seeks to regain Doreen's faith.