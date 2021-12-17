Stephen Graham was seen having a good time while filming a new Sky series.

Stephen Graham’s co-star videotaped him dancing behind the wheel while filming a new series of Sky comedy Code 404.

Stephen plays a detective inspector with Daniel Mays in the show, with one of them being brought back from the dead after a sting operation goes bad.

Sky announced in November that the performers would return for a third season of “delete crime.”

Stephen, one of Liverpool’s most well-known performers, is playing a role that is rather different from his normal fare.

The 48-year-old recently helped Channel 4 establish a new record with 1.1 million viewers for Help, which also starred Jodie Comer.

Both Stephen and Daniel appeared in Line Of Duty – albeit not at the same time – and Anna Maxwell-Martin, who portrayed the show’s menacing officer Carmichael, will also appear in Code 404.

Danny filmed a video of Stephen “raving” while “driving,” which he tweeted today.

The Scouser may be seen tossing his arms in the air while dancing to a remix of Nomad’s Devotion.

There’s no need to fret, though, since Danny moves the camera around to reveal that the car is actually on a low loader, which eliminates the need for Stephen to drive.

The following was included in the tweet: “@DanielMays9 #code404 old school low loading ravers

“