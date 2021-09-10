Stephen Graham stars in the upcoming BBC drama The North Water, which has a full cast list.

Stephen Graham’s latest BBC drama premieres tonight on BBC One.

The North Water, an adaptation of Ian McGuire’s excellent novel that was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, stars the Kirkby actor.

The five-part documentary investigates the horrific nineteenth-century whaling industry, and follows an opium-addicted surgeon who joins a disastrous voyage to the Arctic Ocean in the hopes of losing himself to the harsh environment.

The adaption is a star-studded affair, with Colin Farrell and Jack O’Connell among the cast.

Before tonight’s premiere show, which airs at 9pm on BBC One, we’ve rounded together the whole cast and crew.

Captain Brownlee (Stephen Graham)

Captain Brownlee, played by Stephen Graham, is a fiercely devoted captain who faces a dilemma when the owner of his ship offers him a lucrative deal that could jeopardize the safety of his men.

Patrick Sumner – Jack O’Connell

Jack O’Connell stars as an opium-addicted surgeon who is assigned as the ship’s doctor on its way to the Arctic Ocean’s North Water.

Jack starred in the critically acclaimed prison drama Starred-Up and is no stranger to the streets of Liverpool, since his war film ’71, set during the height of the Northern Ireland problems, had sequences shot in the city.

Henry Drax (Colin Farrell)

Henry Drax, a brutal harpooner, will be played by the Hollywood icon. The Irish actor’s role is more animal than human, and his rash instincts will plunge him into a fight for survival onboard the doomed Volunteer.

Baxter (Tom Courtenay)

The award-winning stage actor portrays the ship’s owner, who is just interested in making money. The owner wants to get out of the dying whaling industry, and he’ll try to persuade Stephen Graham’s Captain Brownlee to go on a dangerous trip that could jeopardize the crew’s lives.

Cavendish’s Sam Spruell

In Jack O'Connell's prison drama Starred Up, the actor previously worked with him. In The North Water, he will play Cavendish, a devoted first mate.