Stephen Graham has shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of his Sky comedy.

Stephen Graham has revealed a behind-the-scenes look from the set of his new Sky comedy Code 404.

Stephen and co-star Daniel Mays portray detective inspectors in the show, with one of them being brought back from the dead after a botched sting operation.

Sky announced earlier this month that the duo would return to “eliminate crime” for a third season.

Stephen, one of Liverpool’s most well-known actors, generally portrays more serious characters, so this is a novel role for him.

The 48-year-old recently helped Channel 4 establish a new record with 1.1 million viewers for Help, which also starred Jodie Comer.

Both Stephen and Daniel appeared in Line Of Duty – albeit not at the same time – and Anna Maxwell-Martin, who portrayed the show’s menacing officer Carmichael, will also appear in Code 404.

Stephen posted a behind-the-scenes photo to Twitter, expressing his “absolute joy” of filming Code 404.

The father-of-two captioned the tweet: “Thank you so much, @DanielMays9, for simply being you! #code404 @WaterPowerProd @KudosTV” Professor McAllister will be played by Vinette Robinson, and journalist Searle will be played by Daniel Lawrence Taylor.

A premiere date has yet to be determined.