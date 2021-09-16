Stephen Graham gives an acting career forecast for Jodie Comer.

Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer, two of the most famous Scouse actors, are ready to reunite on screen for the first time.

Help, a Channel 4 drama that premieres tonight, stars the actors (Thursday).

Help is set in a fictional Liverpool care home and chronicles the touching story of a young care home worker named Sarah (Jodie Comer) and a patient named Tony (Stephen Graham), whose lives are permanently affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Off-screen, the two actors have a great friendship, and this will be their first collaboration in almost a decade.

Kirkby-born Stephen told The Washington Newsday that Jodie is “a joy” and that he enjoyed working with her.

“I feel like we work in very similar ways,” Stephen added.

“We had a great time, and there were a few laughs when there shouldn’t have been, as is common on set.

“She was so much fun to work with; we just sat and played and it was perfect.”

The 48-year-old went on to make a prediction about his co-star, who has appeared in scores of fantastic TV dramas and films both here and across the pond in America.

“Jodie is quickly going to become one of the finest actresses we’ve ever had,” Stephen continued.

During her BAFTA-winning speech, Jodie confessed that she owes Stephen a pint for helping jumpstart her career by introducing her to agent Jane Epstein after he was impressed by her performance in the mini-series.

Since then, the actors have expressed their eagerness to work together again, and they have expressed their pride in the completed outcome of what began as a passion project.