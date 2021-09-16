Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer of The Help move fans to tears in this “important” drama.

Fans were moved to tears by Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer’s performances in Help tonight.

Sarah, a shy care home attendant, and Tony, a patient with Young Onset Dementia, formed an emotional bond in this feature-length drama.

The novel, set in Liverpool, was penned by BAFTA award-winning writer Jack Thorne and showed how the Coronavirus outbreak affected the lives of two characters forever.

In real life, the two Scouse actors are great friends, but the Channel 4 drama marked their first screen reunion since 2012’s Good Cop.

The story began with Sarah, portrayed by Jodie Comer, having an uncomfortable interview at Bright Sky Homes when the manager, Steve, represented by Ian Hart, asked some tough questions to elicit a response.

Just after the interview, Sarah met Stephen Graham’s Tony, and fans of the show were immediately smitten by their on-screen chemistry.

Sarah was assigned to the care home, and the first half of the drama focused on how she adjusted to her new role and found a way to escape her unpleasant home life.

Following the loss of his domineering mother, Sarah built a sympathetic bond with Stephen Graham’s Tony, a middle-aged man suffering from Young Onset Dementia.

Sarah helped Tony back to the hospital after he had an episode from his condition in a heartbreaking scenario.

Fans of the drama flocked to Twitter to express how moved they were by their outstanding performances.

“I’m in tears with #Help tonight!” Sarah exclaimed.

Tony continued, “I’ve had to take off my glasses because it’s physically difficult for me to watch #Help without crying.”

“This is fantastic; it has brought me to tears,” Amy wrote.

“Jodie Cromer and Stephen Graham absolutely stunning performance #Help,” Sarah said. Tears are streaming down my cheeks. Nurses and caretakers, as well as the aged and vulnerable, deserve far more.”

However, just as Sarah appeared to be settling down at Bright Sky Homes, word of the epidemic shocks the world.

Help truly represented the world’s instability during this unparalleled moment – and highlighted how dramatically. “The summary has come to an end.”