Stephen Bear, a reality TV star, is accused of distributing pornographic photographs in court.

Stephen Bear, a reality television star, has appeared in court on allegations of sharing sexual photos.

Bear, who starred in Ex On The Beach, is accused of voyeurism, as well as two charges of releasing private, sexual images and recordings with the aim to cause pain and harassment without violence.

As he appeared in the dock at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the 31-year-old from Loughton, Essex, spoke to confirm his personal data.

The alleged crimes are supposed to have occurred between August and December 2020, according to the allegations.

He was released on conditional bail and is due back in court on July 30 for a trial preparation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He was arrested and charged in January, according to Essex Police, in connection with an investigation into the unauthorized sharing of intimate pictures.