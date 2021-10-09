Stephen and Daniel’s new home is a hit with Gogglebox viewers.

As the current edition of Gogglebox aired, fans were distracted by Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel Lustig’s “beautiful” new home.

On the hit Channel 4 show, the Brighton hairdressers are a fan favorite.

On Friday night, they returned to TV screens to evaluate the week’s best television, but with a significant alteration for fans.

“Stephen and Daniel’s new pad looks wonderful #Gogglebox,” one remarked.

“Love how nice Steven and Daniel’s new building is #Gogglebox,” KellyRose said.

Ben Church cracked a joke: “Is it true that they are staying at the Grand Hotel in Brighton? #Gogglebox” Spooky Gates penned the following: “They’ve all moved into huge, nice houses/flats with couches. It’s fantastic, #gogglebox.” Emma stated, ” “I’d like to know where Stephen and Daniel acquired those background prints! #StephenandDaniel #Gogglebox” Katie Williams continued, ” “I’m curious whether that’s Stephen’s new place. It appears to be bouji.” RainbowShark posed the following question: “Is it possible that Stephen and Daniel have relocated? Because from the outside, they’ve shown a different one. #Gogglebox” smccarthyplc also added: “Stephen and Daniel are now residing in an authentic Brighton klaxon regency flat. #Gogglebox”