Stephen and Daniel, stars of Gogglebox, stun fans as they begin filming.

Gogglebox is scheduled to return this week, and stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig startled fans as they sat down to film the new season.

Following the summer vacation and shortly after the show’s NTA win, the popular Channel 4 show will return to our screens on Friday.

Hairdressers Daniel and Stephen beamed at the camera as they took a picture from their sofa.

The ‘devastating’ finale of Celebrity Gogglebox brings tears to the eyes of viewers.

And so it begins cameras and action with this one @stephengwebb1971 #gogglebox,” Daniel said in the caption.

Daniel’s fans reacted positively to the “beautiful” photo, with several stating they looked ten years younger.

Instagram

“Looking excellent boys,” commented fellow Goggleboxer Izzi Warner.

“You both seem 10 years younger for this series!” one fan exclaimed.

“How stunning you both look xx,” originalcyn74 commented.

“Looking good, guys,” dashin1234 stated. Take advantage of every opportunity.”

“Yay!” exclaimed jillregansmith. You two are stunning.”

“You two seem younger every day,” perez506 said.