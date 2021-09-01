Stephen Alford has been charged with extortion against Matt Gaetz.

A federal grand jury has charged a Florida businessman and convicted fraudster for allegedly attempting to extort $25 million from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and his father.

According to a notice from the Department of Justice, Stephen Alford, 62, appeared in court on Tuesday after being detained and charged with wire fraud and the attempted prevention of seizure of an electronic device (DOJ).

Although Gaetz’s name was not mentioned in the DOJ release, the congressman has claimed that Alford was involved in a scheme that offered him a presidential pardon in exchange for $25 million earlier this year.

Gaetz was mentioned as the subject of a federal sex trafficking investigation involving a 17-year-old girl around the same time as the alleged extortion attempt was begun. Gaetz has refuted the allegations and has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

As the sex trafficking claims surfaced, Gaetz said that Alford and Robert Kent, a former Air Force intelligence officer, targeted him and his father, former Florida state Senator Don Gaetz, for extortion.

The guys allegedly demanded $25 million from the elder Gaetz in order to gain the release of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who went missing in Iran while on a CIA operation in 2007 and was kept captive for years.

Despite the fact that the US government and his family decided in March 2020 that Levinson was dead, Alford allegedly said that he was still alive and that his safe repatriation may provide a pardon for the congressman if he was charged with federal offenses.

According to the unsealed grand jury indictment, Alford met with a person designated as “D.G.”—presumably Don Gaetz—to discuss the scheme, which he dubbed “Project Homecoming” in a letter. Between March 17 and April 7, the alleged extortion attempt took place.

Alford allegedly told D.G. that the president had guaranteed his “team” that he would either “seriously consider” a presidential pardon or “instruct the Department of Justice to stop any and all investigations concerning” a member of D.G.’s family.

In an interview with the New York Times, Kent denied being involved in an extortion effort, maintaining that the Levinson rescue mission had nothing to do with the congressman’s probe.

“Today, Alford was indicted,” Matt Gaetz said. This is a condensed version of the information.