Stephanie Grisham’s New Book Makes Five Shocking Claims About Donald Trump.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s latest tell-all memoir on Donald Trump’s presidency purports to disclose the quirks of his temperament as well as his relationships with his inner circle.

Grisham is considered a “consummate Trump insider” and one of the “Trump originals,” according to The Washington Post. Critics may think the slogan I’ll Take Your Questions Now is a bit fantastical, given that she has never delivered a televised press briefing.

Her 352-page farewell to the White House—which she left in the midst of a riot by Trump fans on January 6—includes juicy details about the former president’s international behavior and troubled family life. The Washington Post and The New York Times have also published excerpts from the memoir.

The book, according to Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington, is “another sad attempt to cash in on the president’s power and promote lies about the Trump family.”

Here are a few of the Harper Collins book’s most baffling assertions.

Trump pretended to be tough with Putin, who was distracted by ploys.

Grisham claims that when journalists left the room where Trump and Vladimir Putin were meeting during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019, Trump leaned over and gave his Russian counterpart an assurance of sorts.

“OK, for a few minutes, I’m going to be a little harsher on you. But it’s for the cameras, and we’ll discuss when they’ve gone. According to the book, Trump said, “You understand.”

Putin was also attempting to throw a few curveballs at Trump. In an attempt to frighten the famed germophobe, the Russian leader coughed and cleaned his throat several times.

Meanwhile, according to Grisham, Trump’s adviser Fiona Hill told her that Putin had purposefully chosen an attractive female interpreter for their conversation, which was picked up by Russian media.

Fiona Hill leaned over as the meeting began and inquired if I had spotted Putin’s interpreter, who was a really lovely brunette woman with long hair, a pretty face, and a wonderful figure,” according to the book.

“She then proceeded to tell me that she believed Putin had purposely chosen the woman to distract our president.”

