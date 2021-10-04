Stephanie Grisham’s Memoir Reveals 5 Things About Melania Trump.

Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s personal adviser, has written a biography called “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” in which she discusses her time with the former first lady.

As a senior advisor to President Donald Trump and his wife, Grisham served in a variety of capacities. From 2020 to 2021, she served as Melania Trump’s chief of staff and press secretary, after previously serving as her press secretary from 2017 to 2019. She worked as a press aide for former President Barack Obama’s 2016 presidential campaign before joining the presidential transition team.

Grisham makes various assertions about Melania Trump, her marriage to the former president, her friendship with Ivanka Trump, and more in her new book, which will be released on Tuesday.

According to CNN, which got an early copy of “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” the former aide made the following revelations about Melania Trump.

Melania Trump is said to read her own newspaper constantly.

Melania, like her husband, enjoys reading everything written about her and does it on a regular basis, according to Grisham’s memoir.

Mrs. Trump analyzed her press clippings like an accomplished architect scrutinizing blueprints, just like her husband and all of his children,” Grisham wrote. “No detail was ignored, and nothing went unnoticed by her. She had set up Google alerts for herself and was aware of everything.”

Melania Trump referred to Ivanka Trump as “the Princess.”

According to Grisham, there was conflict between Melania and Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump’s two most important ladies, because his daughter wanted to be in the spotlight at public events and on overseas visits.

Melania, according to the former employee, used to refer to Ivanka as “the Princess” behind her back. Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were dubbed “the interns” by White House personnel, according to Grisham.

Melania would grow furious with Ivanka during abroad travels, according to Grisham, since the former first lady wanted to follow rituals in each country that were only designated for a president and his first spouse — not a president’s daughter and her husband.

According to Grisham, Ivanka wanted to accompany Donald and Melania to Buckingham Palace for a visit with Queen Elizabeth II, but the former First Lady demanded that Ivanka and Kushner not be in the spotlight.

Secret Service gave Melania the nickname “Rapunzel.”

Melania was given the moniker “Rapunzel” by the Secret Service, according to Grisham, “because she remained in her tower, never descending.”

