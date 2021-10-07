Stephanie Grisham’s Assault Claims, according to Max Miller, were made in order to sell more books.

Max Miller, a Republican House candidate in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District and a former Trump staffer, has filed a defamation lawsuit in response to charges of physical abuse in a book written by his former girlfriend and White House colleague.

Miller filed the complaint in a Cleveland court on Tuesday against Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary, despite the fact that Grisham has not addressed him by name. Miller’s plea for a temporary restraining order against Grisham, who planned to market her book on the Trump White House in multiple national appearances, was denied by a Cuyahoga County judge.

I’ll Take Your Questions Now: A Novel by John Grisham is a page-turner. According to her book, What I Saw at the Trump White House, and a Tuesday opinion article in The Washington Post, a member of then-President Donald Trump’s staff physically abused her.

Grisham’s complaint does not mention Miller by name, but it does recognize that he is the boyfriend in question.

The piece is “replete with libelous and defamatory false assertions,” according to Miller’s lawsuit.

Grisham claimed in her book that the relationship “had turned violent, reaching its lowest point on the day I left,” and that she told both the former first lady and the former president about it.

“She inquired if I had called the cops,” she wrote in The Washington Post, “and I answered no, explaining that it wouldn’t be good to have yet another domestic abuse controversy hanging over the administration this close to the election.”

Grisham and Miller’s romance ended “after he slammed her against a wall and smacked her in the face in his Washington apartment after she accused him of cheating on her,” according to Politico in July.

Miller’s lawsuit claims that Grisham is making the allegations with the intent to injure him, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

According to the complaint, her actions are “in retaliation for her failed relationship with Plaintiff, in retaliation against those associated with the Trump Administration for her failed stint as White House Press Secretary, in a malicious attempt to secure personal financial gain through the sale of more books, and/or for other reasons to be revealed at trial.”

