Stephanie Grisham warns that if Trump is re-elected, he will focus on vengeance, and she regrets working for him.

Stephanie Grisham, Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary, expressed regret for being “part of something extremely wicked” for a long time before resigning on January 6, and warned that if Trump is re-elected, he will focus on retribution.

Grisham said Trump will adopt “draconian” measures and will be focused on “revenge retribution and how he can profit himself” during an interview on Meet the Press on Sunday.

“I believe it will be a scary period. He’s currently on a vengeance tour with those who voted to impeach him “she stated “I feel it will be a very scary moment if he gets re-elected.” Grisham also spoke up about her choice to quit from the Trump administration after four years. During her appearance on Meet the Press, she admitted that she considered quitting several times in the six months preceding up to January 6—the day of the Capitol riot—but that former First Lady Melania Trump persuaded her not to.

“I had prepared a resignation letter with some very specific points that I was ready to send over at any time. My breaking point, of course, was January 6th “According to Grisham.

Grisham expressed pride in being one of the first members of the administration to quit, but she also expressed remorse for not departing sooner.

When asked by Chuck Todd on Meet the Press why people should believe what she’s saying now (her new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, includes her accounts of working with Trump), Grisham replied, “I’ll let anybody who wishes to read the book decide for themselves.”

“I don’t have to answer to anyone anymore. I had a lot of time to think about things. I moved far away from the D.C. bubble and had a long period of time to almost deprogram myself from what I had gone through and dwell on it “she stated

“I wanted to create something that was just honest and brutal, and I don’t hold back in there, and I think people would just take it for what it’s worth.”

