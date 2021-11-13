Stephanie Grisham: Steve Bannon ‘Absolutely’ Sees Contempt Indictment as ‘Badge of Honor’

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon considers being indicted for contempt of Congress in the Capitol riot probe a “badge of pride,” according to Stephanie Grisham, Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary.

Grisham discussed the senior White House staffers who were subpoenaed by the select House committee for the January 6 riot investigation, including Bannon, who was indicted on Friday, during an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta.

“I believe Bannon will wear this as a badge of pride and almost as a martyr himself,” she said. “In the White House, it was the mentality.”