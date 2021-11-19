Stephanie Davis visits a Liverpool salon when things go wrong in her life.

Stephanie Davis sought guidance from professionals at a Liverpool salon to help her turn her life around.

When she has blonde hair, according to the former Hollyoaks actress, everything goes wrong.

She said goodbye to her lighter locks and pledged to never go blonde again, according to The Mirror, as she was excited to go back to being a brunette on Thursday.

Stephanie, 28, entertained her viewers by reminiscing about old black hairstyles before heading to Zest Hair and Beauty Studio on Walton Road for a makeover.

The actress’s pampering session comes only days after she revealed her stalker trauma.

Before heading to the hairdressers, the Celebrity Big Brother actress uploaded a throwback photo on her Instagram Stories and told her 978,000 fans she was going “back to black.”

As Amy Winehouse’s smash ballad Back to Black served as the soundtrack to the Stories, the actress penned, “Bye Autumn hair.”

“Roll on back to me, brunette always,” he adds.

Stephanie then tweeted a video of herself settling in, showing off her lighter tresses one more time.

“So I’m in Zest and saying goodbye to my hair,” the reality star added, running her fingers through her tresses.

“Finally, I’m back to being a brunette!”

“Never go light again – that’s when my life goes bad!” she added.

Stephanie’s new hairstyle comes after she boldly shared her experience with a stalker and how it made her hesitant to post on social media.

The ‘frightening and disturbing campaign of obsessive and unwanted contact’ forced the former soap actress to leave her home.

According to Mail Online, Alex Boston, 43, acknowledged the allegation at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Stephanie shared terrifying CCTV footage of her stalker wandering about her front garden late at night wearing a hooded jacket after the court proceedings last week.

As she watches the stalker prowl about outside her home, the aspiring singer can be heard screaming in terror.

Stephanie revealed why she hasn’t been particularly active on social media in addition to releasing the distressing footage. “The summary has come to an end.”