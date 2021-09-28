Stephanie Davis has had a miscarriage, according to a heartbreaking update.

Stephanie Davis has revealed that she has had a miscarriage.

With her partner, Oliver Tasker, the 28-year-old former Hollyoaks actress was expecting a kid.

But, alongside an emotive Instagram video detailing her pregnant journey, she revealed the tragic news that she had lost the baby.

“Why I’ve been quiet,” she captioned the video. I wasn’t sure if I should write this or not because I’ve been feeling so lost lately. Is it no one’s business, or should I keep my unhappiness to myself and continue to feel unhappy and alone?

“As one of my followers, I’m guessing you’re familiar with me. It was your notes about my terrible skin, my high curry consumption, strange meals, and hormones that prompted me to investigate… I was expecting a child.

Instagram

“We only told close friends and family since we wanted to wait until the 12-week safety mark, even though I thought everything would be fine,” she continued. I was overjoyed. Unfortunately, I began to experience symptoms and was admitted to the hospital, where they kept a tight check on me.

“After a series of scans and numerous blood tests, I received the dreaded hospital phone call informing me that my levels were rapidly dropping and that my pregnancy was over. Then it was simply a matter of waiting for the bleeding to begin and for me to lose what I had hoped for and been so excited about. I finally thought I’d found my happily ever after.”

“That’s why I’ve been quiet, and today the dreaded pains and bleeding have started, it makes it all real now that it’s over,” she continued. “I made this video that Ol and Cath actually had a good laugh at when my hormones were all over the place, it gave them a good laugh watching me watch it on repeat sobbing with my hormones watching it over and over lol, but I loved it.”

Steph has a four-year-old kid named Caben from her previous relationship with Jeremy McConnell, and she expressed her hopes for a good finish to the video.

“My hormones were all over the place,” she continued.

