Stephanie Davies reveals an unique ceremony for signaling a new beginning.

Stephanie Davis has revealed a strange routine that she follows every time she wants to start over.

Steph told her Instagram followers via her story that if something horrible happens in her life and she wants to start again, she rotates a table in her house around.

The actress said that she had no idea she had done it until a close friend pointed it out to her.

Stephanie Davis is a ’emotional wreck’ following her breakup with her ex.

“Every time I have a problem in my life and I want a fresh start, I turn the table around in the house,” she stated in a series of videos on her Instagram story, wearing a red Christmas onesie and a white sheet face mask.

“Anyway, I’ve gone and turned the table around,” she added as she demonstrated with her hands how she moves the table from vertical to horizontal across the room and vice versa.

“Every time you flip that table around, we know it’s a fresh start and you’ve had enough and want to start afresh,” she added, as her buddy pointed out the strange practice.

“Does anyone else do that like reorganize the furniture when they’ve had enough of things?” she inquired, hoping that some of her followers may identify. Isn’t it like a new house now, and you feel better?” “So the tables have been turned, a new beginning has been made, and good times have been had,” Stephanie concluded.

“I wonder how many times in my life I’ve declared a new beginning, how many times I’ve declared this is it?”

She later released another video of herself dancing around to Adele’s hit Turning Tables and grasping at the table to get the party started, indicating that a new beginning is underway.

After parting up with her now-ex bike shop worker Oliver Tasker, the 28-year-old recently discussed her “single mom probs” as her small kid assisted her in putting up their Christmas decorations.

