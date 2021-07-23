Stepfather was aware that the sad boy, 9, had ‘passed away’ after a lightning strike.

Jordan Banks’ stepfather told the inquest how he knew “he’s gone” after witnessing him brutally hit by lightning.

On May 11th, the nine-year-old was having a private coaching session in Blackpool when he was fatally struck.

Jordan’s stepfather, Daniel Begg, was watching the session from his automobile when the lightning struck.

“He [Mr Begg] regrettably reports he witnessed lightning strike Jordan and he went to the ground straight away,” said Coroner Alan Wilson.

When Emma Gleeson spotted Jordan being struck while waiting for training with her kid, she quickly dialed 999.

Ms Gleeson stated in a statement that she witnessed the little boy fall to the floor shortly before stepfather Mr Begg hurried out of his car to the boy’s rescue.

“Daniel was definitely thinking the same thing I was thinking and was repeating, ‘He’s gone, he’s gone,’” she added.

Jordan’s coach, Daniel Stenton, revealed in a witness statement that they opted to stop training as the weather unexpectedly changed within the last 10 minutes.

Mr Stenton recalled the terrifying incident, saying, “All of a sudden, I felt something.” I’m not sure where to start, but it made me put my hands on my head.”

When paramedics came at 5.01 p.m., Mr Begg was hunched over Jordan, shouting, “He’s not breathing.”

Jordan was transported to Blackpool Victoria Hospital around 5.30 p.m., but regrettably died at 5.55 p.m.

“The death was attributed to cardiac arrest following a direct lightning strike,” said Dr. Kate Goldberg, a consultant paediatrician.

“All evidence shows that once Jordan was struck by lightning, this was effectively unsurvivable,” the coroner said.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

“Even though the weather changed, it did so fast, and there appears to be no logical reason why Jordan was struck by lightning.”

Following his death, footballers and MPs paid tribute to the young Liverpool fan, with the Liverpool squad donning shirts with his name on them as they warmed up for a match against Manchester United.

One of Lancashire Police’s horses has been called Banks in honor of the kid.