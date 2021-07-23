Stepfather suffocates 15-year-old for talking on the phone, then attempts suicide.

According to investigators, a man in India allegedly beat his 15-year-old stepdaughter to death for conversing on the phone late at night.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Odisha, a state in eastern India.

According to authorities, after killing the teen, the man attempted suicide. After being rescued by his second wife, he was sent to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to Ommcom News.

Kailash, the accused’s first name, has been revealed. After her husband died, Kailash married Santilata, who had a son and a daughter, according to local media.

Santilata’s daughter was on the phone with someone on Tuesday night, which infuriated Kailash, who beat the girl viciously with a wooden plank in a fit of passion. The young lady passed away on the spot. He went into the house after discovering the adolescent was dead and attempted to hang himself.

Satilata, on the other hand, saved him by snapping the rope with a scythe. The location of the victim’s brother at the time of the occurrence is unknown.

According to KalingaTV, the police were notified of the crime, and an inquiry has been initiated into the event.

In June, her mother and stepfather strangled a 9-year-old daughter to death. The couple was later charged with murder. The incident occurred in Ludhiana, a city in Punjab’s northern state. According to the authorities, they attempted to conceal the murder by transporting the deceased infant to a hospital. The youngster, according to the mother and stepfather, did not wake up from her sleep. When they awoke, they discovered her “unconscious.” The youngster was declared deceased at the hospital. Strangulation was the cause of death, according to an autopsy. The police were notified by the hospital officials, who launched an inquiry. According to preliminary investigations, the girl’s stepfather, who supposedly despised her, used to beat her up frequently. According to the authorities, the couple planned to kill the child in order to get rid of her. The couple acknowledged to killing the infant during questioning.