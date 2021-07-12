Stepfather is scolded by a 13-year-old for ending his relationship with his mother.

In Zimbabwe, a man is fighting for his life after his 13-year-old stepson stabbed him for breaking the boy’s mother’s relationship.

According to local authorities, the event occurred in the city of Kwekwe on Friday when Absolom Muzanharo got home from work and told his wife he wanted to end their relationship. He also requested all of his stuff from his wife because he wanted to leave the house, according to New Zimbabwe. Flora Nkomo was recognized as the woman.

According to the Zimbabwe Chronicle, “Circumstances indicate that the complainant Absolom Muzanharo (45) got home from work and sought his stuff from his wife Flora Nkomo (46) saying he was no longer interested in their relationship,” said police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

The pair got into an altercation, during which Muzanharo struck his wife with a stone. The mother, on the other hand, was able to go, leaving the man and her 13-year-old kid at home alone.

“Nkomo was able to flee the residence, leaving the complaint and her son behind. Muzanharo attempted to hit his stepson with a stick, but the boy pulled a knife and stabbed him once in the chest, according to a police spokesperson.

Nkomo went home a short time later to find her husband lying on the floor, a knife lodged in his chest. She rushed him to a nearby hospital right away. Later, the man was moved to a larger hospital in the city, where he was treated. His precise condition is unknown.

After her mother reported the event to the authorities, the boy was brought into jail on Sunday. The charges brought against the adolescent were unknown.

“We urge members of the public to resolve disagreements amicably rather than resorting to violence. In deciding how to handle issues, common sense should always prevail,” Mahoko told the newspaper.

Last year, a 15-year-old Zimbabwean kid was jailed after killing his stepfather in order to protect his mother during a heated altercation at their home. The mother of the boy had found her husband at the home of another woman. After that, the two got into a fight, during which the male became violent. Fearing that his stepfather would harm his mother, the boy slammed an iron rod into the victim’s head.