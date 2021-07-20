Stepfather allegedly beats 4-year-old to death and injures child’s mother for eating slowly.

Officials reported Monday that a 4-year-old boy died after his stepfather allegedly assaulted him for eating slowly.

The mother of the child, who attempted to fight the assault, was also harmed, according to reports.

Nashawn Brown, a deceased toddler from St Catherine in Jamaica’s southeast region, was taken to a hospital after becoming unresponsive on Sunday. On arriving at the hospital, physicians declared the infant dead, according to the Jamaica Gleaner.

The child’s mother and stepfather, whose identities have not been released, were questioned by investigators after the boy’s death. The stepfather was eventually apprehended.

According to the police complaint, the child complained of being sick and was eating slowly over supper with the family on Sunday about 7 p.m. According to the police report, “the stepfather grew enraged and broke a piece of stick, which he used to brutally beat the deceased, inflicting bruises and swelling to his upper and lower limbs.”

When the boys’ mother attempted to stop her husband from abusing the child, she was allegedly beaten with a stick and a metal piece when she resisted. The woman reportedly suffered bruising, swelling, and bleeding from a wound on her left arm.

The stepfather discovered the toddler breathing slowly and later unresponsive inside a bathroom in the residence minutes after the thrashing, according to Cayman Marl Road. At around 9 p.m., the child was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The individual was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed against him. A police official informed the Jamaica Gleaner, “We are awaiting the results of the post mortem to see if there is enough to press charges.”

An 8-year-old child in India died last week after his father struck him with a stick for refusing to eat dinner. Saurabh Bhool, a resident of Rajkot in the western Indian state of Gujarat, was hospitalized after experiencing convulsions and was proclaimed dead on July 15th. Siddarth, Bhool’s father, initially claimed the youngster was hurt while playing, but then revealed to the authorities that he had thrashed him for not eating supper.