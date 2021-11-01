‘Step Up or Step Out,’ says a Democratic lawmaker, who wants Merrick Garland to prosecute Trump supporters on January 6.

Representative Ruben Gallego has urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to do more to punish those involved for the incident at the US Capitol on January 6.

“Look, Merrick Garland either needs to step up or step out,” Gallego said on CNN on Sunday. “The most important job of the United States Attorney General is to preserve the Constitution of the United States. He’s failing now because he’s trying to follow some rules. When this country is on the verge of a coup, there are no rules!” “There are people out there who should be prosecuted,” concluded the Arizona Democrat. “And Merrick Garland should be in charge of the group that does it.” The sentences given to rioters arrested within the Capitol on January 6 are “slaps on the wrist,” according to Gallego, and are less harsh than feared.

“I’m not sure what Merrick Garland thinks he’s capable of,” he continued, “but he’s displaying true weakness at a time when we need great strength.”

According to Insider, around 691 people have been charged in the Capitol insurgency as of the end of October. Despite the fact that the proclaimed goal of the riot was to upset a democratically decided national election, the US Department of Justice has so far refused to bring sedition charges against the rioters.

During a July court hearing, D.C. District Court Judge Beryl Howell questioned why the Department of Justice didn’t charge every rioter with obstruction of an official procedure. The charge carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in jail.

According to Assistant US Attorney Clayton O’Connor, such charges may only be substantiated if rioters publicly stated their intent to disrupt the election on video or social media. Otherwise, prosecutors from the Department of Justice may have difficulty proving the accusation to juries beyond a reasonable doubt, according to O’Connor.

According to CNN, those suspected rioters who entered the Capitol but did not commit felony-level violence were charged with misdemeanor trespassing. Trespassers with no prior criminal records have not received the maximum six-month prison sentence that the crime carries. Instead, several have been sentenced to probation or home confinement.

Over a hundred people have been charged with felonies for acts such as “civil disruption,” “destruction of government property,” and “assaulting federal authorities.” Their sentences have yet to be determined, but the charges have been filed. This is a condensed version of the information.